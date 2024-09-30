Donate to help the victims of Hurricane Helene

Scripps News has launched a disaster relief campaign to help the victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The deadly storm has devastated communities across 10 states, including Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

If you'd like to help the victims, you can scan the QR code below. It will take you to the Scripps News website where there is information about how to donate.

You can also text HELENE to 50155 to donate.

Every dollar donated goes directly to those whose lives were devasted by Helene.

The Scripps Howard Fund will match every dollar donated — up to $10,000 — to support the relief efforts.