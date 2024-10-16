Biden administration provides $1.8 billion in hurricane relief

As the Southeast recovers from a pair of hurricanes that devastated the region, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it has approved $1.8 billion for disaster recovery and response efforts.

The funds include temporary assistance for individuals in addition to public assistance for states for costs related to debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

The Biden administration said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $581 million in assistance for individuals and affected communities and over $330 million for public assistance following Hurricane Helene.

For those affected by Hurricane Milton, FEMA has already approved over $620 million. FEMA has spent $16 million on assisting individuals with the rest going toward public assistance.

FEMA has encouraged those eligible for disaster relief to apply for assistance online by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

As of earlier this week, over 8,500 federal personnel were deployed, which includes over 4,200 FEMA workers, to assist in recovery efforts.

Hurricane Helene roared on shore September 26 as a Category 4 along the Florida Gulf Coast, but its most devastating impacts were felt in western North Carolina as flooding overwhelmed the Asheville region. Three weeks after landfall, many schools remain closed as residents struggle to return to normal.

Two weeks after Helene’s landfall, Hurricane Milton made landfall in the Sarasota area as a Category 3. The hurricane caused widespread wind damage and spun up numerous tornadoes.