Biden administration proposes ban on smart vehicles with tech from China or Russia

The U.S. Department of Commerce is seeking a ban on the sale or import of vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology over national security concerns, according to the White House.

The government said autonomous and connected vehicles — which can communicate with other vehicles and share data — could make Americans’ personal information vulnerable.

“Certain hardware and software in connected vehicles enable the capture of information about geographic areas or critical infrastructure, and present opportunities for malicious actors to disrupt the operations of infrastructure or the vehicles themselves,” the White House said Monday. “These countries of concern could use critical technologies within our supply chains for surveillance and sabotage to undermine national security.”

The government said while these types of vehicles can provide many benefits, they also pose growing threats.

The Department of Commerce has proposed prohibiting the import or sale of certain connected vehicle systems that have been designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by entities associated with China or Russia.

However, there will be some procedures in place for possible exemption cases, the government said.

The ban on software would take effect for the 2027 model year while the prohibitions on hardware would take effect for the model year of 2030, or Jan. 1, 2029, for units without a model year.

Officials with Commerce department met with automakers to draft the proposed rule, but is still soliciting feedback from stakeholders.

There is also a 30-day public comment period on the proposed rule before it will be finalized.