Meta launches new AI search mode and photo editing tools on Facebook

Meta is launching new artificial intelligence tools on Facebook that will let users search the platform and generate content.

The company announced Monday that a new AI Mode will answer search queries using content from public groups and reels. New photo and video tools will also let users edit transitions, create collages and even change their hair, clothing and accessories in photos.

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"Today we're rolling out new features on Facebook to help you find answers to your questions, create fun photos and videos, and make things happen with the help of AI," the company said in a statement. "They can help you get more done with less effort, whether that's finding real answers from real people, creating content that's ready to share, or turning a quick idea into something bigger."

The updates add to a growing list of AI features Meta has recently rolled out on Facebook, including new shopping features that let users ask Meta AI in shopping mode to search Facebook Marketplace for items near you and compare listings alongside options from across the internet.

Earlier this year, the company also introduced a new way to animate profile pictures and bring still photos to life. There's also a tool that helps content creators figure out the right time to post and then it summarizes how people are reacting in the comments section.