Apple’s first foldable iPhone may arrive with $2,000 price tag

In just a few days, Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone.

The debut, expected next week, would be the first major product event under the tech giant’s new CEO, John Ternus, who takes over for Tim Cook on Sept. 1.

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Apple has not confirmed what it will announce, but analysts expect a greater focus on AI-powered devices in addition to the folding phone.

A recent CNET survey found 75% of U.S. adults say they have no interest in buying a foldable cellphone.

But CNET says the foldable iPhone could come at a steep cost of over $2,000. The outlet says the phone is expected to include a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display.

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It would not be the only foldable smartphone on the market. Google and Samsung are also among companies that produce foldable smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 that recently was released retails for $2,000.