Apple announces a cheaper new iPhone with a brand-new modem

Apple has announced a new iPhone that puts some of its latest technology into a more affordable package.

The iPhone 16e uses the newest A18 processor and Apple's artificial intelligence assistant. It will start at $599 when it goes on sale at the end of February.

The phone occupies a middle ground between the slightly more expensive iPhone 15 and the top-line 16 pro model. The iPhone 14 and SE models have now been removed from Apple's retail website.

Apple emphasizes the battery life, claiming the 16e has as much as 12 more hours of endurance when compared to older models like the iPhone SE.

Other specs include a 6.1-inch screen, 48MP camera and the first 5G modem chip Apple has designed itself, which the company claims will be efficient enough to boost battery life even further.

Apple relies on chip manufacturer Qualcomm for the modems in all of its other phones. In 2019 Apple spent $1 billion to acquire a smartphone modem business from Intel, giving it more control over building and customizing the radios that cellphones depend on. The new chip in the 16e is a test for the company, to see how its own designs stack up against the smartphone standard.

Preorders for the 16e begin on Friday, Feb. 21 and the phone will be available for purchase starting Feb. 28.