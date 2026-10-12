This adorable red panda cub needs a name and you get to choose

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute needs your help!

In June, an adorable female red panda cub was born to Keahi and Rocket in Front Royal, Virginia. She arrived shortly after the zoo welcomed two healthy cubs on May 29.

The litters born this summer are the second to each couple, though both males have also sired cubs with other females.

“Having both dams being relatively inexperienced moms, we knew going into it there could be challenges,” said Jessica Kordell, assistant curator of carnivores. “This year, we moved the pandas into their air-conditioned, indoor spaces before we had too many hot days. Keeping their natural behaviors in mind, we also elevated the nest boxes off the ground, in hopes of reducing stress on the dams.”

In 2025, Sequoia and Mow Mow produced two cubs, however, they sadly did not survive.

Keahi and Rocket produced one cub last year, a female named Kuna.

According to the Smithsonian team, this little cub is bold and feisty. Now, they need your help naming her.

They've selected three possible names:

Dolly: Inspired by country music legend Dolly Parton

Pyra: Meaning "heat" in Greek

Dolpa: A region of Nepal that is home to wild red pandas

Voting for the red panda's name closes on Saturday, Oct. 17, and the zoo will announce her new name soon afterward.

You can vote for your favorite name here.