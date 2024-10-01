Pair of male flamingos take over daddy duties for a chick at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Two male flamingos have taken over daddy duties for a newborn chick at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The pair of lesser flamingos – which refers to their size and color – showed off their parenting skills earlier this year with a dummy egg, zoo officials said.

Wildlife care specialists later switched out the dummy in their nest with a fertile egg.

Now, the flamingo pair are in full father mode, alternating brooding responsibilities and keeping the flaminglet satisfied, zoo officials said.

The chick gets crop milk every day for nourishment, according to the safari park’s Facebook.

Flamingo pairs typically lay one egg per year, and, with the male pair as foster parents for one chick, another pair of flamingos are able to raise a second hatchling, officials said.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is home to the largest population of greater flamingos in North America, according to its website, with three of the six species represented.