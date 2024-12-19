Murder hornets have been eradicated from the US, officials say

Murder hornets, formally known as northern giant hornets, have been eradicated from the continental U.S., officials announced.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a joint statement its been three years since any of the invasive insects have been detected.

They were first spotted in 2019 and posed a significant threat to pollinators. Experts said they could kill an entire honey bee hive in 90 minutes.

Experts said their sting was more dangerous than that of a bee, posing a threat to humans as well.

Crews were able to get rid of the invasive species by meticulously tracking the hornets to four major nests in Washington and then destroying them.

WSDA Director Derek Sandison said, “I’m incredibly proud of our team, which has dedicated years of hard work to safeguarding our state and the nation from this invasive threat to our native pollinators and agriculture. I’d also like to acknowledge the federal, state, and local support that made this feat possible. This success is the result of our combined efforts.”

Officials said they will continue to monitor any reported possible sightings to keep the hornets from returning.

