3 rodeo horses killed by a swarm of bees in Central Texas

Three rodeo horses were killed by a swarm of bees on a property in Central Texas last week, according to the Comanche Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the home just outside of Comanche in protective bee suits after an emergency call said the horses were being attacked by the bees.

They added soap to the water in the fire truck's tank and sprayed the wounded horses in an attempt to stop the bees from attacking them.

Officials said they were finally able to move the horses away from bees, but they had already sustained hundreds of stings. The owners of the horses were also stung while trying to help them.

A local exterminator was able to locate the hive in a tree in the front yard of the property. Officials said the horses had been moved to the front yard that morning, and the owners did not know the tree had a hive.

A veterinarian responded to help the horses before they were taken to an equine vet. Officials said the horses' owners said all three died from the bee venom that led to organ failure.

"While all livestock is valuable, these horses were rodeo stock and were 'family' to the owners," the fire department said on Facebook.

The fire department said it was assumed the bees were "dreaded and feared Africanized bees due to the very aggressive and relentless attack on the people and horses, but all bees will become aggressive when defending a perceived threat against the hive."

"Please, please be mindful of your surroundings, as this time of year, bees are moving. Rains have caused many wildflowers to bloom. The bees are active and will become more active as the weather warms," the fire department said.