Sasha Ingber is Scripps News' national security correspondent. She focuses on the U.S. intelligence community and its adversaries, telling stories that illuminate events and places shrouded in secrecy. She has taken viewers inside a Chinese police station hidden in New York City, and probed a Russian intelligence unit targeting Americans abroad. She has covered the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the collapse of Afghanistan, major intelligence breaches in the U.S., security concerns about TikTok, disinformation and influence campaigns, Anomalous Health Incidents reported by the FBI and CIA, the Jan. 6 riot and pipe bomb investigation, and extremism and surveillance at George Floyd protests.

Before joining Scripps News, she was a reporter at NPR, National Geographic, and Smithsonian. A Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting grantee, she has reported from Iraq, Cuba, and Bangladesh. Her work has also appeared in such places as The Washington Post Magazine, The Atlantic, and ESPN. Her reporting has also led to guest appearances with other media outlets, including PBS NewsHour and the History Channel, as well as event moderation at the Kennedy Center and National Press Club. Before starting a career in journalism, she worked at the U.S. State Department, monitoring and debunking Russian disinformation.