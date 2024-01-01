Sarah Fine

As standards editor, Sarah helps ensure that Newsy's journalism remains accurate, transparent, and focused on facts, not spin. She joined Newsy in 2017 after spending several years at the Columbia Missourian newspaper as a reporter, news editor and designer. Outside the newsroom, she loves spending time with her Chihuahua, Birdie; assembling elaborate cheese boards; reading books about watching movies; and mushrooming and camping in the forests and parks near St. Louis. She's a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.