Rob Nelson

Rob is a New Jersey native and graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill who has spent more than 20 years in the news industry, in both print and television. He started his career at The Times-Picayune and WWL-TV in New Orleans before spending nearly a decade in New York as an anchor and reporter working at ABC News and WABC-TV, the nation’s most watched local station. He was one of the anchors who helped launch the startup cable channel, News Nation, in Chicago in 2020 before joining Scripps News in 2021, first as a daytime anchor and then joining the Morning Rush team in 2022.