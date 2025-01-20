What's next for Biden after leaving the White House?

Former President Joe Biden departed Washington on Monday, marking the end of his four-year term as the nation's leader. President Donald Trump bid Biden farewell following his inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden and his wife, Jill, flew on Nighthawk 46 — formerly Marine One — to Joint Base Andrews, where he spoke to supporters.

"We have a lot more to do," he said, referencing President Trump's inauguration speech and then making the sign of the cross.

Biden departed Joint Base Andrews for California. Those close to the former president said he would be "taking a much-needed vacation."

Biden's legacy is likely to spark debate among historians. He assumed the presidency in 2021, capping decades of public service that included a long tenure as a U.S. senator from Delaware and eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama.

When he took over as president, he was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic — spearheading an effort to get the country vaccinated. He also passed a number of large bills, including one focused on improving infrastructure across the country.

Biden also faced a lot of scrutiny over his four years as president. From a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to inflation, Republicans were deeply critical of Biden.

However, it was his decision to get out of the 2024 presidential race that many will remember most. He endorsed Vice President for Kamala Harris after facing pressure from his own party to drop out following a highly criticized debate performance.

Harris had the daunting task of putting together a presidential campaign just months before Election Day. She would go on to lose the election and Democrats would also lose control of the Senate and fail to regain the House.

Despite warning about looming Trump presidency, Biden kept with tradition and promised a smooth transition. He hosted Trump at the White House in December and attended his inauguration — something Trump did not do four years earlier.