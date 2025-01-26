'Was a mistake': Sen. Lindsey Graham denounces Trump pardoning Jan. 6 rioters

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is speaking out against President Donald Trump for pardoning people charged with offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Graham said it was a "mistake" to pardon people who attacked police officers.

“Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer, violently, I think was a mistake because it seems to suggest that’s an okay thing to do,” Graham said.

"I think most Americans, if this continues .. will revisit the pardon power of the president," he added.

RELATED STORY | President Trump pardons about 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants, commutes sentences for 14 others

Just hours after being inaugurated last week, President Trump officially pardoned about 1,500 of those charged and convicted of offenses linked to the insurrection and commuted the sentences of 14 others. Among those pardoned include leaders of the far-right extremist groups The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation," the presidential proclamation reads.

President Trump also directed the attorney general to dismiss any pending indictments against individuals over their conduct in regards to Jan. 6.

RELATED STORY | Son of man pardoned for Jan. 6 riot involvement says he’s terrified

An estimated 140 police officers were assaulted on the day of the riot, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a Scirpps News/Ipsos poll conducted following President Trump's election victory in November, 64% of respondents said they opposed the idea of pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including 68% of Independents. Still, more than half of Republicans (56%) said they do support it.