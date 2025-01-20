Vivek Ramaswamy will not serve in new Department of Government Efficiency

Vivek Ramaswamy will not be part of President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency.

Shortly after winning the presidential election, Trump announced that Ramaswamy would lead the department with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Its goal is to reduce government spending and increase efficiency.

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE," Anna Kelly, a Trump spokesperson said.

She added, "We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again."

Ramaswamy is reportedly considering a run for governor in his home state of Ohio. That prevents him from serving in DOGE, according to Kelly.

A son of Indian immigrants, Ramaswamy vaulted onto the national stage after launching his campaign for president in 2023. While expressing support for Trump, he positioned himself as a person who could take the "America First" movement to the next level.

Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after a fourth-place finish in Iowa and endorsed Trump for president.