Tulsi Gabbard joins Scripps News to speak on JD Vance's debate strategy

Former Democratic congresswoman and 2024 Trump campaign representative Tulsi Gabbard joined Scripps News to speak on JD Vance's strategy ahead of Tuesday night's "CBS News Vice Presidential Debate."

Vance will be going head-to-head against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in what will be the first — and likely only — meeting between the two candidates before the November presidential election.

Gabbard said Vance is expected to highlight some former President Donald Trump policy ideas, while also attacking the record of Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I've spent a bit of time with JD Vance and I know he's really looking forward to this opportunity to speak directly to the American people, share the truth about President Trump's record of success throughout his four years in office, and how he plans to fix what Vice President Kamala Harris has broken over these last four years in office," Gabbard told Scripps News' Chance Seales.

"When you look at the difference between, for example, JD Vance and Tim Walz, I think JD's done more interviews than any candidate in this race. He's taken every question from every reporter, tough questions and easy questions," she continued, "whereas Tim Walz really — other than the joint CNN interview that he did with Kamala Harris — hasn't done that. They chose to keep him away from journalists like yourself and others, away from having to answer any questions, both about his record, but more importantly about Kamala Harris' record."

You can watch Scripps News' full interview with Tulsi Gabbard in the video player above.