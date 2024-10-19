Truth Be Told: Trump's threat to use military against 'enemy from within'

In the closing weeks of the 2024 election, former president Donald Trump has been mentioning an "enemy from within" the United States that may require military response.

But who exactly is he talking about?

Vice President Kamala Harris is claiming Trump is referring to Americans who don't support him politically.

"An enemy within, talking about the American people, suggesting he would turn the American military on the American people," Harris said during a contentious Fox News interview.

This claim from Harris that Trump suggested using military force against Americans is true.

On multiple occasions Trump has said the military may have to respond to "the enemy within," a description he says includes multiple Democratic lawmakers and "radical left lunatics."

At a Colorado rally on Oct. 11, Trump brought up the military when speaking about what he said is a danger lurking inside the country.

"We have the greatest military in the world but you have to know how to use them," Trump said. "It's the enemy from within. All the scum that we have to deal with that hate our country. That's a bigger enemy than China and Russia."

The Trump campaign told Scripps News he is referring to those who seek to undermine democracy by sowing chaos in elections.

But at a Fox News town hall, Trump took a broader view of domestic enemies to include Democrats who oppose him.

"You know what they are? They're a party of soundbites," Trump said. "They're very different. And it is the enemy from within, and they're very dangerous."

He went on to name the Pelosi family and Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat and key leader in the first Trump impeachment who is now running for U.S. Senate in California.

"These lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff, I call him the enemy from within," Trump said during the town hall.

Days before, Trump had said "radical left lunatics" are a bigger threat to peace on Election Day than foreign terrorists and may require military response.

"The people from within," Trump said during a Fox News interview. "We have some sick people, radical left lunatics, and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard or if really necessary by the military."

The Trump campaign declined to answer a question about circumstances when Trump, if re-elected, would call out the military to respond to people he views as the enemy within.