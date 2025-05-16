Trump's tax bill and Biden's health: 'Grounded' podcast host Maritsa Georgiou weighs in

It's been a busy week in Washington. From GOP infighting over President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," to talk what was known about former President Joe Biden's health before he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

Maritsa Georgiou, host of the "Grounded" podcast, joined Scripps News to discuss the hot topics.

Despite Republicans holding a majority on the House Budget Committee, President Trump's tax bill was turned down on Friday by a 21-16 margin in the House Budget Committee.

"I think we're going to continue to be talking about this up until Memorial Day. That's the deadline that Speaker Johnson has kind of put on this. And we're really seeing this infighting over spending and cuts," Georgiou said.

Another big topic in Washington is one many Democrats want to go away. The book, "Original Sin," documents concerns from those close to Biden, who witnessed what they described as an attempt to former President Joe Biden's inner circle to hide mental and physical declines.

"This will continue to be a thorn in the side for Democrats," Georgiou said.

Watch the full interview with Georgiou in the video above. And don't forget to listen to "Grounded." You can find it wherever you get your podcasts.