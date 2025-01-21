Trump signs orders to end remote work for government and set bureaucratic priorities

President Donald Trump signed a string of high-profile executive orders during a rally appearance Monday, beginning an immediate reshaping of government to fit the aims of his administration.

In front of crowds at the Capital One Arena in Washington, President Trump signed executive orders to immediately direct government workers back to in-person office work, freeze new regulations from the government ahead of of planned firing of many bureaucrats, and make an immediate withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

The orders are the first steps to reorient the governmental machine as the White House and President Trump's cabinet set new priorities. Immediately following his inauguration, the White House said President Trump would move forward with a plan to reform and slim down the federal workforce.

In addition to policies aimed at upcoming work, President Trump revoked dozens of orders put in place at the outset of the Biden administration and signed an order directing federal agencies to preserve records from that administration to do with what he characterizes as "political persecutions" against him.

Leaving the Paris climate agreement was a campaign promise President Trump made good on Monday, criticizing the agreement as unfair to the U.S.

"I'm immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off," President Trump said at the rally. "The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity."

President Trump said efforts to control emissions hadn't received enough buy-in from other countries.

"Unless everybody does it, it just doesn't work," he said.

President Trump is expected to sign additional executive orders later in the day from the Oval Office. In total, his administration has said he will sign dozens of orders during his first day in office.