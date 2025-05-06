Watch Now
Trump says US to halt airstrikes on the Houthis after group 'capitulated'

Since March 15, U.S. Central Command has said it killed hundreds of Houthi fighters in Yemen and struck more than 800 targets.
In this photo taken from video released by Al Masirah TV channel shows a burning oil tanker after U.S. airstrikes targeted the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Hodeida, Yemen, Friday, April 18, 2025.
The United States will halt airstrikes against the Houthis, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, saying the group has "capitulated" and pledged to stop its attacks.

"The Houthis have announced ... to us at least that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight. And we will honor that," President Trump said on Tuesday.

Since March 15, U.S. Central Command has said it killed hundreds of Houthi fighters in Yemen and struck more than 800 targets, including air defense systems, weapons manufacturing sites and storage facilities.

One of those attacks became the center of controversy after senior Trump officials were found using the encrypted messaging app Signal to discuss military plans. Then–National Security Adviser Mike Waltz created a group chat that mistakenly included a journalist.

The Atlantic later published screenshots from the chat, revealing sensitive information about the planned strikes, including messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Waltz has since left his role as national security adviser, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have for months targeted commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, threatening U.S. interests in the region.

Scripps News has reached out to the National Security Council for comment on President Trump's remarks and is awaiting a response.

