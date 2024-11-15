President-elect Donald Trump says Karoline Leavitt will serve as White House Press Secretary.

Leavitt previously served as Assistant Press Secretary during Trump's first term, and as national press secretary for the Trump campaign.

In 2022 she also ran as a Republican to represent New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. She won the Republican primary but lost in the general election and did not run again in 2024.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my historic campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a statement on the appointment. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator."

RELATED STORY | President-elect Trump nominates North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum for Interior Secretary

The position of White House Press Secretary does not require Senate approval.

Other press secretaries during Trump's first administration include Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany.

This is a developing story and will be updated.