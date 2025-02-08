Trump says he's rescinding Biden's security clearances, ending intel briefings

In what is seemingly an act of political payback, U.S. President Donald Trump says he is revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearances and putting an end to his daily intelligence briefings.

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents," President Trump wrote Friday evening on his Truth Social platform.

He went on to cite a February 2024 report by special counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating whether the former president willfully retained and shared classified documents during his time as a private citizen.

The report described the former president's memory as "hazy," "faulty," and "poor," noting that Biden had trouble recalling milestones from his own life — all things the White House denied at the time.

"The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from “poor memory” and, even in his “prime,” could not be trusted with sensitive information," President Trump stated. "I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! "

Biden did not immediately respond to President Trump's comments.