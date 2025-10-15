Trump says he may 'go watch' as Supreme Court weighs his power to impose sweeping tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he may attend the Supreme Court's oral arguments in a major case where justices will consider whether he has the unilateral power to impose sweeping tariffs — a major aspect of his trade agenda.

Speaking Wednesday from the Oval Office, President Trump called it "one of the most important cases ever brought" before the Supreme Court, arguing tariffs help protect American jobs and national security.

"That's why I think I'm going to go to the Supreme Court to watch it," he said. "I've not done that, and I had some pretty big cases."

At issue in the case is whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — a 1977 law that gives the president broad powers to “regulate” international commerce during times of national emergency — specifically grants President Trump the power to impose tariffs on foreign imports. Many — but not all — of his many tariff announcements rely on IEEPA for legal justification.

Two lower courts have already agreed that the president does not have the unilateral power to impose tariffs under an emergency powers law. The Trump administration, however, argues the law does grant the president power to regulate all imports.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments in the tariffs case on Nov. 5 and issue a ruling at some point after that. In the meantime, tariffs on foreign imports will stay in place.