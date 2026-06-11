U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Politics

Actions

Trump plans to nominate US Attorney Jay Clayton to be national intelligence director

Clayton is the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman.
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to nominate Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former SEC chairman, as director of national intelligence. (Scripps News)
Trump to nominate US Attorney Jay Clayton as national intelligence director
Trump Intelligence Director
Posted
and last updated

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to nominate Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, as director of national intelligence.

Trump announced the nomination on social media amid pressure from Congress to name a permanent replacement for Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned last month. Trump faced intense pushback over his decision to name Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director.

The situation has led to a standoff in Congress as Democrats said they would refuse to renew a foreign intelligence powers unless Trump pulled Pulte’s nomination and named a permanent nominee.

“Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay,” Trump wrote. “I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.