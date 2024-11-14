Trump nominates former Rep. Doug Collins for Secretary of Veterans Affairs

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he has nominated Doug Collins to serve as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

"Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War. We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need," Trump said in a statement on the nomination.

Collins is a former Representative from Georgia, where he represented Georgia's 9th District from 2013 to 2021. He was for a time the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee and also served on House committees for Appropriations, Public Safety & Homeland Security and Defense and Veterans Affairs.

He has been a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve since 2002, where he serves as a chaplain with the rank of Colonel.

Collins is a supporter of Trump, who defended Trump during impeachment proceedings for trying to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

His nomination is subject to Senate approval.

This is a developing story and will be updated.