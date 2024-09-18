Journalist recalls interviewing man accused in apparent Trump assassination attempt

Newsweek Romania war reporter Remus Cernea interviewed Ryan Wesley Routh in 2022 — two years before he would be arrested in connection to an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

"I viewed him as an idealistic person," Cernea said.

The two met in Kyiv as Cernea was covering the war in Ukraine. Cernea said Routh told him he tried to fight alongside Ukrainians, but was rejected by the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine because he had no military experience.

Since he couldn't fight, Cernea said Routh was trying to find other ways to get fighters into the country.

"He asked, even me, to facilitate the transit visa for some fighters from Asian countries to come to Ukraine," Cernea said.

The journalist said that's when he distanced himself from Routh. However, Cernea said he saw Routh again in 2023. He recalled Routh being in "very bad condition."

"I thought that he had a lot of financial problems, but not only, it was summer and he seemed to let's say skip the shower for many days," Cernea said. "And this worried me, and from that time, that moment, I tried to kind of keep a distance from him."

Despite his personal concerns, Cernea said he was surprised when he learned Routh was arrested in connection to the apparent assassination attempt of Trump.

"I thought he was a gentle person, more like a hippie guy," Cernea said. "And I didn't know he used guns."

Routh is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. If convicted, Routh could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and five years for the second.

