Fani Willis petitions to reinstate six counts in Trump's Georgia election subversion case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to reinstate six charges in the state's election subversion case against Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, the judge in the case ruled that six counts, including three specifically against Trump, weren't detailed enough about the alleged crimes. The counts in question have to do with alleged efforts to appoint fake electors in Georgia, after Trump lost the state in the 2020 election.

In a new filing submitted Tuesday, Willis asked to have that ruling reversed.

"The indictment more than sufficiently placed Cross-Appellees on notice of the conduct at issue and allowed them to prepare an intelligent defense to the charges," the new filing read.

Lawyers for Trump say the judge's initial decision to disqualify the counts was unambiguous.

“The brief filed by DA Fani Willis is simply incorrect on the law," Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. "The trial court’s dismissal order properly decided that the State failed to sufficiently plead the allegations in the dismissed counts under Georgia law."

RELATED STORY | Georgia judge rules on ballot counting and vote certification as early voting begins

The filing comes as Georgia begins early voting for the 2024 presidential election. According to data provided by the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 310,000 voters voted in person in Georgia on Tuesday.

This round of voting is seeing its own unique legal developments: a judge ruled on Tuesday that election officials are required to certify the state's votes by 5p.m. on the Tuesday following the election. He also blocked a rule passed earlier this year that required counties to hand-count all ballots, saying such a change would be "too much, too late" ahead of the 2024 election.