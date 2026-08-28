Trump brings GOP support to Texas, but MAGA Inc. super PAC spending is still quiet

President Donald Trump is headed to Texas.

The president is expected to take part in a fundraiser for the RNC. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to attend, according to a GOP source. Paxton is running against Democrat James Talarico for a Senate seat in Texas.

President Trump has said he'll help Paxton and expects to spend a lot of time in the Lone Star State, but one of the big questions is if he taps into his large war chest to back Paxton.

Maga Inc. has more than $400 million available, according to filings. It recently spent a little more than $800,000 in support of South Carolina Senator Darlene Graham, but writ large, it hasn't tapped into much of its funds for the midterm election cycle.

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The stakes in Texas are high. Democrats have not held a U.S. Senate seat in the state since 1993. But current polling suggests the race is far from a foregone conclusion. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Democrat James Talarico leading Paxton in the race.

Trump is also expected to host a midterm convention of sorts in Dallas on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, where he will continue rallying support for Republican candidates.

President Trump is expected to do more travel, according to a senior administration official. Messages he's looking to share include highlighting what the administration views as achievements, things like prescription drug prices and Trump accounts, and leaning further into criticism of Democrats.