TikTok CEO invited to Trump's inauguration amid app's uncertain future

The CEO of TikTok has been invited to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, Scripps News has learned.

A source familiar with the discussions tells Scripps News that Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend the event.

The invitation comes at a time of uncertainty for TikTok. It's awaiting a Supreme Court decision on a law that could force the sale of the app or face a ban in the U.S.

At issue is the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The law, which passed with bipartisan support in February 2024, requires TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell to a U.S. company or face a ban in the country starting on Jan. 19.

When passing the law, Congress expressed concern that the Chinese government could force ByteDance to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

Trump filed a brief with the Supreme Court that said the ban should not take place so he could have the opportunity to “resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office.”

Expressing concern for TikTok's 170 million users, some lawmakers have also requested that the law be delayed for 270 days.

“Let me be clear: TikTok has its problems. Like every social media platform, TikTok poses a serious risk to the privacy and mental health of our young people. I will continue to hold TikTok accountable for such behavior. But a TikTok ban would impose serious consequences on millions of Americans who depend on the app for social connections and their economic livelihood. We cannot allow that to happen," Sen. Ed Markey said in a statement.

