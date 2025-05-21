Trump presses South African president over killings of white farmers

President Donald Trump appeared to catch South African President Cyril Ramaphosa off guard during a meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

With reporters present, Trump questioned Ramaphosa about the killings of white farmers in South Africa.

“People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety," Trump said. “Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they’re being killed.”

Trump asked for the lights in the Oval Office to be dimmed and played a video that the White House described as "proof of persecution in South Africa." The footage showed South African politician Julius Malema calling for violence against white South Africans.

Ramaphosa distanced himself from Malema, emphasizing that he is a member of an opposition party and does not represent the South African government.

“We are completely opposed to that,” Ramaphosa said.

The South African government participated in the meeting, calling it an opportunity to reset its relationship with the U.S., which has cut funding due to what President Trump has described as "white genocide."

Despite the obvious tension, Ramaphosa remained calm, allowing others in the room, including professional golfers from South Africa, to articulate how the U.S. can help it combat crime in the country.

According to the farmers' union representing white farmers in South Africa, there were 32 farm murders in 2024 out of nearly 20,000 total homicides. Most of the victims were farm workers.