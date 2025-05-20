Trump awards posthumous Medals of Sacrifice to fallen Palm Beach law enforcement officers

President Donald Trump awarded the first Medals of Sacrifice posthumously to fallen Palm Beach, Florida, law enforcement officers Monday.

The fallen officers were Corporal Luis Paez Jr., Deputy Sheriff Ralph ‘Butch’ Waller Jr. and Deputy Sheriff Ignacio ‘Dan’ Diaz, of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and loved ones of the deceased officers received the honor in the Oval Office, flanked by President Trump, Florida Congressmen Brian Mast and Byron Donalds, and Eric and Lara Trump.

“They were really close friends and colleagues and together they dedicated their lives to protecting the people of Palm Beach County and well beyond. And they were beloved by everyone and responded by all, really really top of the line people,” President Trump said.

The trio were killed in November 2024 when a driver struck them as they were working on a disabled motorcycle vehicle on the side of the road.

“This was a terrible tragedy. It was, it shook the entire Palm Beach community like very, very few events I’ve ever seen,” President Trump said.

Trump attended the memorial service.

“One simple question was asked, 'Why is there no medal, Medal of Valor, Medal of Sacrifice, that commemorates law enforcement officers, first responders who have fallen in line of duty?'” Eric Trump said during the presentation.

On Monday Florida Rep. Brian Mast introduced a bill in Congress that seeks to allow the president to bestow a similar medal to law enforcement officers and first responders killed in the line of duty.

Trump said the administration is looking at potentially giving the medal to others who have died. “We’re looking at going back a little bit and see what we can do about that,” he said.

He gave a fourth medal to the sheriff’s office but noted, "Hopefully it's maybe never going to be given out.”

Tiffany & Co. made the medal itself.

“Tiffany is a jeweler, as everyone knows it, but also a maker of American Heritage. We were making the Medal of Honor in the 19th and early 20th century and it’s only natural that we followed with this heritage,” said Alexander Arnault, who helps lead the jeweler and whose family owns the company.