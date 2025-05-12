Trump administration ending temporary protected status Afghan nationals

The Trump administration will end Temporary Protected Status for Afghans living in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision on Monday, claiming conditions in Afghanistan have improved and no longer meet the requirements for continued protection under the TPS program.

"The termination furthers the national interest as DHS records indicate that there are recipients who have been under investigation for fraud and threatening our public safety and national security," Noem stated.

The program has shielded certain Afghan nationals from deportation due to armed conflict and instability in their home country.

Afghanistan received TPS under the Biden administration following the U.S. military withdrawal and the Taliban’s return to power. The United States focused on evacuating Afghan nationals who had assisted U.S. forces. The designation was extended in 2023 and is set to expire on May 20.

Noem said the termination will take effect July 12.

While the administration contends conditions have improved, the United Nations reported on May 1 that the Taliban has continued enforcing decrees aimed at "erasing women from public life."

