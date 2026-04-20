Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is resigning from Trump's cabinet

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of the Department of Labor in Donald Trump's cabinet, is resigning, according to a message from White House communications director Steven Cheung.

Chavez-DeRemer "has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives," Cheung wrote.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their… — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 20, 2026

Chavez-DeRemer will be moving into the private sector, Cheung wrote.

She posted a statement on Monday afternoon:

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime," it read in part. "At the Department of Labor, I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump’s mission to bridge the gap between business and labor and always put the American worker first."

According to the Associated Press, Chavez-DeRemer's departure comes amid allegations that she had an affair with a subordinate in her office and consumed alcohol while working.

The New York Times recently reported Chavez-DeRemer and members of her family and staff were under investigation for sending personal requests to agency workers.

Keith Sonderling will now serve as acting secretary. A permanent replacement will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Scripps News has reached out to the White House for additional comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.