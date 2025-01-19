Biden spends last day of presidency in South Carolina as he reflects on 5 decades in Washington

As he reflects on a five-decade political career filled with highs and lows, President Joe Biden is spending the last full day of his presidency in South Carolina — a state that helped propel him to the White House in 2020.

"Today’s travel will be his last official trip as President and will continue his long relationship with the state of South Carolina," a White House official said in a statement.

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, where several hundred churchgoers gathered to pray, sing gospel songs, and honor the legacy of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. a day before the federal holiday that honors the civil rights leader.

Biden also spoke to the congregation about the impacts of the civil rights movement, what drove him into politics, and urged people to "keep the faith in a better day to come," according to The Associated Press.

"We know the struggle to redeeming the soul of this nation is difficult and ongoing," he added. "We must hold on to hope. We must stay engaged."

After church, the Biden's are also slated to visit the International African American Museum.

The president's farewell comes on the heels of a major diplomatic achievement for his administration: a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. President Biden announced in May 2024 a framework to stop the fighting, return hostages, provide humanitarian aid and ultimately rebuild Gaza.

The war in Gaza broke out well into President Biden's four-year term. During that time, he has faced numerous challenges — including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and managing skyrocketing inflation.

With an approval rating hovering around 40%, President Biden leaves office after being the first president not to seek a second full term since President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Biden opted not to run for reelection in July after a debate performance that faced intense scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats alike.

In a final Oval Office address last week, President Biden reminded Americans about the importance of democracy.

"After 50 years at the center of all of this, I know that believing in the idea of America means respecting the institutions that govern a free society," President Biden said. "The presidency, the Congress, the courts, a free and independent press."

"I wish the incoming administration success because I want America to succeed," he continued. "That's why I've upheld my duty to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition of power. To ensure that we lead by the power of our example."

In a letter to Americans ahead of his speech, Biden said, "We came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure."