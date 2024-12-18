Supreme Court to hear TikTok’s challenge to law that could ban app in US

The U.S. Supreme Court revealed on Wednesday that it will hear TikTok's challenge to a law that could lead to a ban on the app in the U.S.

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance petitioned the high court for an emergency injunction ahead of the law going into effect on Jan. 19.

The Supreme Court has set oral arguments for Jan. 10.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was passed with bipartisan support in February. Lawmakers expressed concern that the Chinese government could force Bytedance, a Chinese company, to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

However, TikTok argues that the government has not produced any evidence that the app is a national security threat, while also claiming the law violates the constitutional right to free speech.

The Supreme Court says the parties will be arguing the following question: Does the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, as applied to petitioners, violate the First Amendment?

A federal appeals court previously upheld the law, which would require the company to sell or face a ban.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the country. The company says it has 170 million monthly users.