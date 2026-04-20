Supreme Court takes up Catholic preschool case over LGBTQ+ policies

The Supreme Court will hear from Catholic preschools that say Colorado violated their religious rights by excluding them from a state-funded program over their admission policies.

The court agreed Monday to take up the appeal from St. Mary Catholic Parish, which is supported by the Republican Trump administration.

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The facilities argue it’s unconstitutional to bar them from a taxpayer-funded free preschool program because of their faith-based restrictions on admission of LGBTQ+ families and kids.

The state said that religious schools are welcome but are required to follow nondiscrimination laws.

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It’s the latest religious rights case for the conservative-majority court, which has backed other claims of religious discrimination while taking a more skeptical view of LGBTQ+ rights.