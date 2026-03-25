Supreme Court sides with Cox in music download copyright fight

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with internet service provider Cox Communications in its copyright fight with record labels over illegal music downloads by Cox customers.

The justices ruled unanimously that Cox bears no liability for the copyright violations of its customers, reversing a jury verdict and lower-court rulings.

The court acted in a lawsuit led by Sony Music Entertainment that said Cox did not do enough to deter or cut off customers who downloaded music they did not pay for.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had partially upheld a jury verdict against Cox.

A jury had initially found Cox liable for more than $1 billion, but the 4th Circuit threw out the size of the award.

Cox Communications provides internet service to more than 6 million homes and businesses in more than a dozen states. The company warned of widespread disruptions in access if the justices ruled against it.

Cox said it could be required to terminate access for households, hospitals, universities and coffee shops based on a “couple accusations of infringement.”