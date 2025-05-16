Watch Now
PoliticsSupreme Court

Actions

Supreme Court blocks migrant deportations under Alien Enemies Act

Deportation Battle
AP
FILE - In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, a prison guard transfers deportees from the U.S., alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 16, 2025.
Deportation Battle
Posted
and last updated

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

The order came in response to a request from two men detained in Texas who are part of a larger group the government identifies as members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang recently labeled a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump authorized their removal under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act, but the justices said the government’s 24-hour notice — without guidance on how to seek legal relief — violated due process.

The court said migrants must be given a fair opportunity to contest deportation, including enough time and information to file a legal challenge.

While the justices did not decide whether the removals themselves are lawful, they barred deportations under the Alien Enemies Act while the case continues in lower courts.

The ruling applies to the two named plaintiffs and a broader group of detainees currently in U.S. custody facing removal under the same policy.

The court noted the government is still allowed to deport the detainees using other legal authorities.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.