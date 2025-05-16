Supreme Court blocks migrant deportations under Alien Enemies Act

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

The order came in response to a request from two men detained in Texas who are part of a larger group the government identifies as members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang recently labeled a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump authorized their removal under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act, but the justices said the government’s 24-hour notice — without guidance on how to seek legal relief — violated due process.

The court said migrants must be given a fair opportunity to contest deportation, including enough time and information to file a legal challenge.

While the justices did not decide whether the removals themselves are lawful, they barred deportations under the Alien Enemies Act while the case continues in lower courts.

The ruling applies to the two named plaintiffs and a broader group of detainees currently in U.S. custody facing removal under the same policy.

The court noted the government is still allowed to deport the detainees using other legal authorities.

