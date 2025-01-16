Speaker Johnson removes Ohio Rep. Mike Turner as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee

Ohio Rep. Mike Turner has been removed from his position as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker Mike Johnson, Scripps News has learned.

A source familiar with the matter told Scripps News that President-elect Donald Trump's team raised concerns to Speaker Johnson about Turner in that role.

In on-the-record comments to reporters Wednesday, Speaker Johnson confirmed the news but suggested that pressure from the President-elect did not influence the decision.

"This is a House decision and this is no slight whatsoever to our outgoing chairman," Johnson said. "He did a great job. But you can just see the support system, the community, and everything related to HPSCI is a clean fresh start and that's what this is about."

Turner "is going to continue to be my appointee with everything regarding NATO and the hosting of the summit," Johnson said. "He will continue to be the face and the voice for us in Congress to our NATO allies about paying their dues and doing what we need to do and we're very proud of that."

Rep. Turner, a Republican, has chaired the Intelligence Committee since January of 2023. Before then, he was the ranking member on the committee.

Turner has not commented on the news of his ouster. Trump has also not commented.

This is a developing story and will be updated.