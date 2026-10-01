Senate approves Trump's pick to lead the Labor Department

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Labor on Wednesday just before heading home to campaign for the midterm elections.

Keith Sonderling, who was confirmed 47-41, has been the acting secretary since April and has served in multiple roles within the department over the course of his career. He was picked for the job after the White House announced that Lori Chavez-DeRemer would be leaving her post to take a job in the private sector. Her exit followed multiple allegations that she had abused the power of her position.

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Sonderling was a senior advisor in the department during Trump's first term and later served as a Republican member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He also taught about the laws the department enforces as an adjunct professor at George Washington University. He returned to the department in Trump's second term and was confirmed as deputy secretary in March of last year.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said it was clear Sonderling was qualified for the position when the committee he chairs advanced his nomination to the full Senate.

"I'm confident that he will protect workers, help businesses create more jobs, and help workers navigate AI-driven changes in the workforce," Cassidy said.

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Democrats opposed Sonderling's confirmation, citing administration policies at the department they disagreed with, including management of some Department of Education grant programs at Labor. That's been happening as Trump works to fulfill his campaign pledge to close the Department of Education entirely.

The Labor Department's mission is focused on administering federal labor laws to guarantee workers' rights to fair, safe, and healthy working conditions.

"I fear any vote to confirm you is for more of the same: to strip overtime protections for our workers, to undercut our unions and to let giant corporations get away with robbery, literally," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said during Sonderling's confirmation hearing.