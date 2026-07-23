Secret Service investigates alleged leak of VP JD Vance's travel plans

A Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance’s security detail is under internal review and has been put on administrative leave after being suspected of leaking information for a news story that included details about Vance’s travel, a source familiar with the matter said.

A second source confirmed officials had identified a person believed to have been leaking information about Vance.

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The review is being conducted by the agency’s internal affairs component, the first source said, and it’s unclear if any possible administrative punishment or criminal charges could be forthcoming.

The employee is suspected of having been a source for a recent story on MS NOW about agents on Vance’s security detail dismayed by the purported burden the vice president’s personal travel schedule has placed on his security team. As part of its coverage, MS NOW also described Vance’s planned travel, including flying with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson — plans that were later aborted.

The story caught the attention of Secret Service, FBI and White House officials, who fumed over operational details being described in the press, the first source said.

"A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security," said Anthony Guglielmi, U.S. Secret Service chief of communications. "While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated."

A spokesperson for MS NOW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development comes as the Trump administration has vowed to crack down on what it views as unauthorized disclosures to the press.

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Earlier this month, four reporters from The New York Times received subpoenas to testify before a federal grand jury in connection with an investigation into their reporting about security features onboard a new presidential aircraft gifted to Donald Trump by the nation of Qatar.