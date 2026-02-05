'Reckless political stunt': GOP senator blocks Schumer's Epstein resolution

A Senate resolution that would have allowed the chamber to pursue legal action against the Trump administration over the release of Epstein-related records failed Thursday after a Republican blocked the measure.

The resolution, pushed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, sought to compel full compliance with the Epstein Transparency Act, which requires the release of all federal investigative materials related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While the Department of Justice has released more than 3 million documents, critics say many names and images connected to Epstein remain shielded.

The statute states that “no record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming objected to the resolution, calling it a “reckless political stunt” by Democrats.

Because the resolution was offered under unanimous consent, a single objection was enough to prevent its adoption.