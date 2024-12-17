School shooting survivor David Hogg says he will run to be a vice chair of the DNC

David Hogg, who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is running to be a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Hogg, now 24, says he is aiming to be part of national Democratic leadership to reach younger voters who moved toward Donald Trump and the right in the last election.

"Moving forward, we must have a renewed focus on our youth outreach in all states and territories to rebuild our coalition after the massive shift to the right among young voters this election," he said in a statement.

RELATED STORY | The future of the Democratic Party: Prospective new DNC chair weighs in

Hogg has spent years as an anti-violence activist, co-founding the group March For Our Lives with fellow student survivors of the Parkland shooting. He also founded Leaders We Deserve, an activist group that focuses on getting younger people elected to local and national government.

Other candidates seeking vice-chair seats include Joe Barbuto, chair of the Wyoming Democratic party; Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington state Democrats; and James Zogby, a pro-Palestinian advocate and an existing member of the DNC.

Hogg and other candidates for DNC chair positions will participate in party forums in January before chair elections on Feb. 1, 2025.