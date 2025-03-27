Social Security's new policy on identity verification delayed amid criticism

The Social Security Administration is delaying the rollout of a controversial anti-fraud measure. The planned policy requires applicants who cannot verify their identities online to visit a field office to complete their claims in person.

Currently, individuals can apply and verify their identities over the phone.

The change was set to take effect on Sunday but has been postponed until April 14. The new policy will only apply to those filing for retirement, survivors, or family benefits.

Over 72 million Americans receive some sort of Social Security, including those who are retired and those with disabilities.

If you're a current Social Security recipient and not looking to change your banking information anytime soon, the changes shouldn't impact you, for now. Currently, Social Security recipients are able to verify their identity over the phone. Going forward, an in-person visit to a field office will be required or the use of an online verification system.

Social Security advocates are sounding the alarm, saying that not every American has a reliable form of transportation to get to a Social Security office. There are also concerns that many older Americans may struggle with online verification tools.

The upcoming changes come as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency is also looking to downsize the federal workforce, including the number of federal office locations nationwide.