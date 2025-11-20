Ethics panel opens investigation of Rep. Cory Mills as he faces censure vote

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it will conduct a wide-ranging investigation into Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., including whether he violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources and engaged in sexual misconduct or dating violence.

Mills, now serving his second term, was ordered last month by a Florida judge to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend and to not go within 500 feet of her residence or where she works. Mills also is prohibited from referring to her on social media. The order is in effect through the end of the year, and any violation can result in a fine or imprisonment. The judge in the case said he had concluded that the woman was either a victim of dating violence or in danger of becoming one.

The Ethics Committee made clear that it would be looking at numerous allegations involving Mills. The panel will also examine whether he failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House, violated campaign finance laws regarding his two congressional campaigns, and whether he improperly solicited or received gifts in connection with privately sponsored official travel.

Mills' press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The mere fact that an investigative subcommittee was formed does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, the Ethics Committee noted.

Earlier Wednesday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced a censure resolution against Mills that would remove him from the House Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Foreign Affairs. It will force a vote in the coming days.

On the House floor Wednesday, Mace outlined a series of controversies surrounding Mills, saying in her resolution that his behavior “brings discredit upon the House.”

She pointed to allegations that Mills misrepresented aspects of his Army service and the protective order.

Mace called the Ethics Committee's announcement a “naked attempt to kill my resolution.”

“Common sense tells us we don’t need an investigative subcommittee to decide if Cory Mills, who a Court found to be an immediate and present danger of committing dating violence against a woman, should serve on committees related to national security.”