Pennsylvania GOP group comes out with support for Harris-Walz ticket

A group of Republicans in Pennsylvania — a key state in the presidential race — has come forward to express support for Kamala Harris.

Jim Greenwood, a former House Rep. from Pennsylvania's 8th district, endorsed Harris for president.

Greenwood is the co-chair of the PA Republicans for Harris-Walz group. He told Scripps News he believes Trump is a "pathological lair" and "can't be trusted."

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is considered an important battleground state which Trump and Harris are battling to win. Both candidates have campaigned hard in the state.

Greenwood said he believes Donald Trump is unfit for office because he says, "I believe clinically he is what you call a malignant narcissist."

Polling shows some gains by Trump over Harris in Pennsylvania, including one from Emerson College, which shows the former president with a 1-point lead.

As Scripps News reported in August, election analysts have predicted the race for the White House could hinge on just a handful of states, but the Democratic momentum behind Vice President Kamala Harris is making some of those battleground states more competitive.