Trump won't appear for '60 Minutes' interview ahead of the election

Former President Donald Trump says he won't sit for an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" newscast, which was originally scheduled to air on Monday.

"60 Minutes'" coverage is now expected to include only an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, and CBS correspondent Scott Pelley will explain to viewers that Trump declined to appear for the interview.

"60 Minutes" said Trump's campaign had originally agreed to the interview. CBS says it will keep its invitation to the former president standing.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said CBS and the campaign had never finalized plans for the interview.

The candidate interviews are a staple of CBS' election coverage. For example, both Trump and Joe Biden, who was then running for election, sat for interviews with the network in 2020. Trump ended his interview with CBS' Lesley Stahl early and left the set.

This year, the interviews were expected to be the last such time viewers have a chance to compare candidates in the national media. Trump has declined to attend a second presidential debate with Harris, which would air on CNN later in October.

CBS also invited both candidates to attend a debate in October.