Trump says if elected, he would settle the war in Ukraine before his inauguration

Vice President Kamala Harris continued her focus on Great Lakes battleground states she hopes will deliver her the White House.

Today the focus was in Wisconsin. She made two stops there with a message the centered on the economy and her rival Donald Trump.

At a rally in LaCrosse, Harris blasted Trump for comments he made about January 6.

"He called it a 'day of love,'" Harris said.

Earlier, Harris addressed the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

"Justice has been served," Harris said. "And the United States, Israel and the entire world are better off as a result."

Former President Donald Trump gave remarks Thursday Night at the Alfred E. Smith dinner in New York City. The white-tie dinner raises money for Catholic Charities.

Harris did not appear in person, but spoke virtually.

Historically, opposing candidates have appeared at the dinner together, often making lighthearted jabs at each other.

Also on Thursday, in a pre-taped episode of the conservative PMD podcast, Trump blamed Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia's invasion. He said if he wins on November 5, he would settle the war in Ukraine before his inauguration.

"I think the world's going to behave, and I think I will settle Russia-Ukraine while I'm president-elect," Trump said.

Both candidates will stump in Michigan on Friday. Trump is scheduled to be in Detroit, while Harris has multiple stops statewide.