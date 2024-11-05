Trump casts vote, says this is likely his final campaign

Former President Donald Trump addressed reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in Florida, saying this would likely be his last campaign for president.

"I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened. This was the best, I would say. This is the best campaign," Trump said.

Trump also said he hopes to see results by the end of Tuesday.

Trump hasn't made clear either way if he will accept the results of the election. He has said that he will accept the results if it's a free and fair election, and he says he believes it has been so up until this point. But his campaign and the RNC have made legal challenges across the country in places like Pennsylvania, where they feel there have been issues with voting or elections.

Trump is expected to watch results of the election with family and friends at his Mar-a-Lago club. He may address supporters later on Tuesday at the West Palm Beach Convention Center.

Trump has said he is not concerned with the possibility of violence during the election.

"I don't have to tell them that there'll be no violence. Of course there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people. I don't have to tell them that. I certainly don't want any violence, but I certainly don't have to tell- these are great people. These are people that believe in no violence," Trump told reporters. "Unlike your question. You believe in violence."

Security is tight around the former president and around the convention center where he may appear later on Tuesday. Congress recently passed a law requiring presidential candidates to receive the same level of security from the U.S. Secret Service as the sitting president.